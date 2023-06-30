Fans Are Going Crazy Over Travis Kelce’s Nike Knit Golf Outfit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The latest installment of The Match yesterday with a star-studded matchup that featured four-time NBA champions from the Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson facing off against reigning NFL Super Bowl champions from the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. While a majority of fans were focused on their game, a number of fans were also fixated to the interesting outfit worn by Kelce yesterday.

The PGA Tour account on Instagram shared an image yesterday of both Mahomes and Kelce, who were the winners of the event. In the photo showed Kelce wearing his knitted Nike outfit that fans were clamoring about on social media. The ensemble was a sleeveless knitted tan sweater that featured a large Swoosh logo across the chest. The knitted look continued with his matching shorts that featured multiple pockets on the front.

The Match between Curry and Thompson facing off against Mahomes and Kelce took place yesterday in Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and the athletes competed in a 12-hole scramble format game. The Match was not only a friendly competition between champions of their respective sports but the event raised money for No Kid Hungry, which is a campaign centered around ending child hunger in America.

The Match is a golf competition that initially started with two squads consisting of a pro golfer with a pro athlete from another sport but has since transitioned into two non-pro golf athletes facing off in a two-on-two game.

At the time of publication, it doesn’t appear that Kelce’s outfit was released to the public.

