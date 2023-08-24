After a Decade of Collabs, Todd Snyder Launches His Own Sneaker

After a decade of footwear collaborations with New Balance, Vans and Converse, menswear designer Todd Snyder will launch his first mainline sneaker next month.

Named the Tuscan Court Shoe, Snyder said the limited-edition classic court style combines his love for old-school basketball and tennis shoes with luxe Italian craftsmanship more commonly found on a bespoke dress shoe.

In a statement on Thursday, Snyder called collaborating with New Balance and Converse a “full-immersion crash course” in the finer points of sneaker design and added that the “natural next step” was to launch his own shoe.

“I started with the classic silhouettes you would have seen at The Cage on West 4th Street or on the courts at Forest Hills back in the ’70s, and then added these luxurious Italian leathers and suedes to create a gentleman’s court sneaker,” the designer said.

Todd Snyder’s new Tuscan Court Shoe. Courtesy of Todd Snyder

To make his vision a reality, Snyder enlisted the help of GEM Srl, the Tuscan shoemakers known for handmade products. The resulting shoe comes in two colorways — Biscotti Cream and Grigio Gray — and features soft suede uppers and Vachetta leather accents, a cork footbed and an EVA cup sole. Other premium details include brogue-style stitching on the toe box and a suede “mudguard” before the vamp.

The introduction of the Tuscan Court Shoe marks Snyder’s continued expansion into the luxury footwear space. In 2022, the designer released his first footwear style, The Nomad Boot, a rugged suede chukka style made in Italy. And earlier this year, Snyder worked with two of Europe’s finest cobblers to create a collection of Italian leather sandals and made-in-Spain espadrilles.

Todd Snyder’s new Tuscan Court Shoe. Courtesy of Todd Snyder

“The decision to release my own court shoe was an easy one, especially after seeing the incredible demand for our first footwear styles and my many collaborations over the years,” Snyder added. “Any brand can release their own shoe, but for me, this deserves the utmost attention to quality and fit. Having our own luxe footwear helps make Todd Snyder a one-stop shop for the modern gentleman.”

Todd Snyder’s new Tuscan Court Shoe, which retails for $498, will be released on Sept. 14 at Toddsnyder.com and all retail locations.