Thisisneverthat Is Dropping a Trio of Monochrome New Balance 550s

After unveiling its trio of New Balance 550s at Paris Fashion Week earlier this summer, Korean streetwear brand Thisisneverthat has set the date for the sneakers to release.

Each of the three pairs of kicks sees a monochrome color palette applied to a washed canvas upper available in lavender, brown, or green. The uniform color scheme sees the shoes’ respective color also applied to the tongue with co-branded patch, laces, and eyelets. Each variant sees black embroidery used for the typical “550” mark on the forward-most lateral eyestay to match a small “Thisisneverthat” on the heel. Also consistent throughout all three is a black inset “N” logo in cracked leather to go with a black sole unit inspired by hiking and skateboarding sneakers from the ’90s.

The 550, an archival basketball model from the ’80s, has proven to be a major part of New Balance‘s recent resurgence amongst the zeitgeist. Aimé Leon Dore rung in the sneaker’s return through a collaboration, and the model has been subject to numerous sellouts through additional collaborations and in-house releases. Thisisneverthat has partnered with the Boston-based footwear brand a number of times since 2019, but this marks the first time the Korean label has taken on the 550.

Those in the U.S. will be able to purchase the 550s through Thisisneverthat’s website at 9 p.m. EST Aug. 23 for a price to be announced. There’s also a nontrivial chance of availability through New Balance, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 in lavender Courtesy of Thisisneverthat

The Thisisneverthat x New Balance 550 in green Courtesy of Thisisneverthat