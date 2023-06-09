×
The Shoe Surgeon Collaborates With Can-Am on Footwear — and 3-Wheel Vehicles

The Shoe Surgeon Can-Am
The Shoe Surgeon on his custom Can-Am Ryker 3-wheel vehicle.
Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
For his latest collaboration, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone has teamed up with side-by-side vehicle and ATV company Can-Am. Not only does this effort consist of footwear, it also includes 3-wheel vehicles.

“My love for creating goes beyond sneakers. I love all powersports, whether it’s riding motorcycles, 3-wheelers, off-roading or on water,” Ciambrone said in a statement. “Partnering with Can-Am is an opportunity to put our touch on a different canvas. Each bike design reflects and honors our brand’s heritage: the power of creating, embracing individuality that celebrates our differences and finding community through self-expression. This is the heart of our craft and riding.”

The Shoe Surgeon Can-Am
The Shoe Surgeon x Can-Am Rykers.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Together, The Shoe Surgeon and Cam-Am created three iterations of the Ryker, a 3-wheel vehicle that debuted in 2019, as well as three styles of riding shoes. The collection was created using three themes: “Inclusivity,” “Can-Am Heritage” and “The Love of the Ride.”

The “Inclusivity” theme, according to a statement, “unlocks Can-Am’s dedication to promoting inclusivity in its mission to make the open road accessible to all.” This includes the use of different leathers and colors “as a symbol of diversity” and a patchwork design that “portrays how each person’s individuality plays a role to create something bigger and beautiful.”

As for the “Brand Heritage” theme, The Shoe Surgeon and Cam-Am said this celebrates the vehicle company’s “50-year history of innovation and excellence. This is done through the use of premium leather, as well as exotic and textural finish materials. Also, the gold accents, dark tones and red hits were used for “an elegant and distinct look.”

Lastly, The Shoe Surgeon and Can-Am explained the “Love of the Ride” theme was created with “a distinct look with padded quilting textures that symbolize the peace of mind of riding on three wheels.” What’s more, it also celebrates “unconventional artistic expression.”

The custom shoes are limited, and match the vehicles. They are made for riding and feature an over-the-ankle design, reinforced materials, reflective surfaces and non-slip outsoles.

What’s more, The Shoe Surgeon and Can-Am confirmed in a statement that each vehicle will be donated to raise awareness and money toward fighting intimidation and influencing positive behavior. This cause, according to a statement, is the global social cause of powersports products manufacturer BRP Inc., the parent company of Can-Am.

The Shoe Surgeon Can-Am
The Shoe Surgeon x Can-Am riding shoe.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon Can-Am
The Shoe Surgeon x Can-Am riding shoe.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon Can-Am
The Shoe Surgeon x Can-Am riding shoe.Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
