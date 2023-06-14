Teyana Taylor Gifts Savannah James Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ Sneakers in ‘Beauty and the Beast’-Inspired Box

Savannah James received a pair of Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneakers from Teyana Taylor. The wife of LeBron James did an unboxing video on Instagram this Tuesday, showing the sneakers in a romantic box inspired by fairytales.

The rose-themed sneakers were kept in a teal and gold chest covered in rose petals and draped in a red and gold suede Air Jordan bag. The box also included a shiny silver engraved mirror.

Savannah James unboxing Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneakers. Instagram

The social media star was additionally given a glass case where the shoes were displayed on a stick, mimicking the rose displayed in a similar glass cloche in the movie “Beauty and the Beast.”

Teyana Taylor released the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker in May. The silhouette’s design is highlighted by an all-leather upper and features a white base with forefoot and heel overlays in red and brown.

An embroidered red Swoosh spiked with green thorns adorns the right shoe, while the opposite shoe is accented with a black leather Swoosh outlined in zigzag stitching. The soles are a striking bright yellow, contrasting the white and red uppers. Additionally, the sneaker also came with a rose pendant

“I wanted my first @jumpman23 creation to represent my journey as a rose navigating through concrete but also an ode to all of the Roses just like me & the ones who have inspired me through my journey,” said Taylor in a post made to her Instagram following her sneakers’ release.

Despite selling out following their release at the beginning of June, the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Comfort 2 ‘A Rose From Harlem’ sneaker is currently available on retail sites like Goat and StockX.

