Fake Air Jordan Sneakers Are Still Sold on App Temu Following Shein Dispute

Temu is the latest retailer in hot water for knocking off a renowned brand’s shoes — this time, with Air Jordan.

The bargain shopping app — first launched in September 2022 — made headlines this week for its Air Jordan-esque sneakers, which are sold on sale for prices as low as $25 from third-party sellers, according to Insider.

Among the offending styles are a pair of white monochrome sneakers with flat outsoles, perforated toes and a lace-up front complemented by circularly ridged outsoles — instantly reminiscent of Air Jordan’s own Air Force 1 styles. Pairs with silhouettes and soles reminiscent of Air Jordan signatures have continued selling online, despite previous issues with similar knockoffs on other sites.

A pair of sneakers from Temu. Courtesy of Temu

In May, fast-fashion giant Shein released a pair of sneakers retailing for under $50 that bore remarkable similarities to Air Jordans. The style was strongly similar to the athletic brand’s own Air Jordan 11 sneakers, with one notable missing detail: the label’s signature longtime Jumpman logo. Once consumers began taking notice and sharing the similarities on social media platforms including TikTok, Shein removed the shoes from its website.

“Shein takes all claims of infringement seriously and we have removed the product in question,” the brand issued in a statement following the removal. “Third-party sellers are required to comply with our Shein marketplace policies and certify their products do not infringe IP.”

In other knockoff news, Shein also made waves in May for its creation of a metallic heeled mule that directly copied the “Morso” fanged heels that are a signature of GCDS. The Italian luxury brand’s creative director, Giuliano Calza, was quick to call out the brand on social media — which, similarly to its Air Jordan controversy, resulted in viral reposts on social media and the shoes’ swift removal from Shein’s website.