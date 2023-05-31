×
Read Next: Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Marries Crown Prince of Jordan in Elie Saab Wedding Dress and White Flats
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Supreme’s Next Vans Collab Drops This Week

Vans Supreme
Vans x Supreme for summer '23.
Courtesy of Supreme
Share

Supreme has another sneaker project coming soon.

After delivering a Clarks Wallabees collection this month, the legendary streetwear brand has now tapped longtime collaborative partner Vans for summer ’23 for a multi-shoe capsule dropping before week’s end.

The latest Supreme x Vans collection will include three iterations of the Skate Grosso Mid sneaker and a lone Era style. Each of the Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid colorways feature a graphic of a dollar bill printed on the mid-panels while the looks are offset by the suede overlay panels throughout the upper including in black, pink, and sail. Supreme branding is embroidered on the heel and tongue tag, while a blacked-out vulcanized midsole and gum outsole sit below.

The Supreme x Vans Era features an all-over print of a dollar bill throughout the entirety of the canvas upper that’s paired with matching green shoelaces, while the look is contrasted by a white vulcanized sole.

“Supreme has worked with Vans on a new version of the Skate Grosso Mid and Era. The Skate Grosso Mid features a premium suede and canvas upper with printed graphic, while the Era features a canvas upper with printed graphic,” Supreme wrote for the project. The Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid and Era styles will be released on Thursday at Supreme.com and at select Supreme stores. Supreme in Japan will launch its pairs on Saturday.

Supreme Vans
Supreme x Vans for summer ’23.Courtesy of Supreme
Vans Supreme
Supreme x Vans for summer ’23.Courtesy of Supreme
Vans Supreme
Supreme x Vans for summer ’23.Courtesy of Supreme

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases, ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Supreme x Vans Skate Grosso Mid & Era 2023 Release Info
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
These Are The Definitive Best Biographies About Our Most Famous First Ladies
These Are The Definitive Best Biographies About Our Most Famous First Ladies
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Going West! Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Launch in Los Angeles
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad