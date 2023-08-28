Supreme’s “Rammellzee” Nike SB Dunks Are Finally Releasing This Week

Leaks for the Supreme’s “Rammellzee” Nike SB Dunks have been circulating for the almost the entirety of 2023, and the sneakers even released this summer at Dover Street Market Singapore to emphasize the “shock” in “shock drop.” Now, Supreme has all but confirmed its latest SB Dunk High and Low will get a proper global release this week.

A nominally cryptic Instagram post from Supreme signals the impending drop, as the streetwear brand paired a cropped photo of the SB Dunk High under blacklight along with the caption, “8/31/23.” Despite this being the first official word from Supreme on either of sneakers, it doesn’t require a sleuth to decode the message. Those who keep tabs on Supreme and/or Nike SB are already well-acquainted with the kicks featuring the artwork of Rammellzee, and the wait has finally come to an end.

Both the high- and low-top versions of the sneaker feature artwork from Rammellzee on the mesh underlays and strap. The rest of the overlays, including Swoosh, arrive in black suede to match the midsole, tongue, and lining for the SB Dunk Low. An opposite color scheme then decorates the SB Dunk High, as an off-white is used in the corresponding spots. Both also feature a gum outsole and a gold block “Supreme” lace dubrae.

Rammellzee was the first artist Supreme ever collaborated with, and his work has appeared throughout Supreme seasons even after his passing in 2010. His hand-painted trucker hats were sold at Supreme’s store in 1994, the same year of its founding, setting the stage for artists around the globe to bring their work to skate decks, apparel, and more.

In all likelihood, the SB Dunk High and SB Dunk Low “Rammellzee” will release at 11 a.m. EST Thursday through Supreme’s website and physical locations. At least one of the SNKRS could also arrive on the SNKRS app at a later date, but that’s by no means promised. Expect a $130 price tag for the Low and $140 for the High.