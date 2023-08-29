Supreme Will Revive the Nike Courtposite Tennis Sneaker

Carlos Alvarez posted a sneaker haul Monday befitting of the world’s no. 1 men’s tennis player, and he ended up revealing a new Supreme x Nike collaboration in the process.

Among the kicks given to the Nike athlete is an unreleased Courtposite, a tennis sneaker that debuted in 2002 and is now set for a revival through a Supreme collaboration. As the name suggests, the shoe makes use of Nike’s Foamposite technology. Introduced in 1997 for basketball, the synthetic material is molded to create an upper that’s both durable and provides a snug fit. It proved popular in hoops through its use in sneakers including the Air Foamposite One, Air Penny V, and the Flightposite series — but Foamposite didn’t do as well when it was brought to tennis.

The Courtposite touched down as part of Andre Agassi’s Nike line, and even he didn’t want to wear it. Having never taken hold by pro players, the Courtposite is more likely to be remembered fondly by sneakerheads.

Supreme has a knack for digging up archival Nike sneakers, and its name appears set into the Courtposite’s mold. A greenish-gold to black gradient defines the upper, but there could be two additional colorway given Supreme’s established practice of releasing three variants at a time.

Although Nike often uses collaborators to help build hype for an archival model’s wider return, it does tend to deviate from that formula with Supreme, as their revivals for old sneakers is often the only such appearance. Thus there’s no telling if the Courtposite is due for a major comeback or not, even if literal tennis shoes such as the Attack, née Mac Attack, is in the midst of a heavy push right now.

No timeline has been given for the Supreme x Nike Courtposite, but its appearance could mean the release is coming sooner than later. In the more immediate future, Supreme and Nike SB are releasing two Dunks this week featuring artwork from the late Rammellzee.