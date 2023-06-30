Sperry Launches Sneakers Inspired by Prime Video’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sperry is gearing up for summer with a little help from the Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

What came from the collaborative effort was a limited-edition Sperry signature Crest Vibe sneaker, a summer-ready style ready to be laced up for $70.

Sperry x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Crest Vibe sneaker. Sperry

The footwear draws inspiration from the coastal vibes found in the coming-of-age television program, celebrating the characters’ drama and adventure-filled summer of love. Key details found on the exclusive footwear include a blooming embroidered daisy on the heels along with a vibrant green gingham co-branded insole, a detail which was inspired by the style of Belly Conklin, the show’s main character.

The sneakers are majority all-white, beyond the insoles, with white lace-up closures and green soles. Inspired by her character, Lola Tung, who plays Belly Conklin, sported the collaborative shoes in the second season airing in July.

Sperry x “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Crest Vibe sneaker. Sperry

“Sperry footwear has such an incredible heritage as the quintessential summer shoe. This dovetails perfectly with ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and is a natural extension of our consumer products program,” says Jamie Kampel, Head of Licensing & Merchandising at Amazon Studios.

The Amazon Prime Video series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a romantic coming-of-age drama television show which premiered on June 17, 2022. The series is based on a book of the same name penned by Jenny Han.

The hit show follows Belly Conklin and her family on an annual vacation to Cousins Beach along with her mother’s best friend Susannah Fisher and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. Belly soon finds herself in a love triangle with Conrad and his brother Jeremiah. The show was subsequently renewed for a second season, following the success of the first, which will be airing on July 14, 2023.

Sperry x Amazon Prime Video’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” signature Crest Vibe sneaker is available for purchase exclusively on Sperry.com, Amazon.com/shopthesummeriturnedpretty and American Eagle.

PHOTOS: See more about Sperry.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Celebrities Love Converse

Best Workout Shoes