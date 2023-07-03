The Social Status x Nike Mac Attack Surfaces in ‘Iron Ore’ Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Another iteration of the much-anticipated Social Status x Nike Mac Attack collab has emerged.

After an initial look at the forthcoming sneaker project was shared by Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker on social media in March, sneaker social media account @Shoehefner5 has shared an early look at the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack in the “Iron Ore” colorway.

The Social Status x Nike Mac Attack “Iron Ore” collab dons a white-based mesh upper that’s offset by premium nubuck overlay panels at the forefoot and heel counter. The look is offset by gray accents on the Swoosh logo, the ankle collar and matching gray shoelaces. The also features a special Social Status logo on the tongue tag, while a yellowed midsole and a gray outsole complete the look. The sneaker also comes packaged in unique shoe box.

The Nike Mac Attack was originally designed for tennis icon John McEnroe in the 1980s and was reissued for the first time ever last month in the original gray-based makeup. Additional colorways of the shoe are expected to hit retail this year including a white and red iteration that surfaced on social media.

Despite an early look at the Social Status x Nike Mac Attack “Iron Ore” from @Shoehefner5 on Instagram, release details for the forthcoming sneaker project have yet to be announced by the collaborators.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.