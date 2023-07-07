×
Sneeze and Reebok Revisit Past Collab on This Classic Leather

The Sneeze x Reebok Club C.
The Sneeze x Reebok Club C.
Courtesy of Reebok
A new sneaker collaboration between Sneeze Magazine and Reebok is coming soon.

After unveiling its Club C Mid II Vintage collab with Sneaker District this week, the Boston-based sportswear brand and the skateboarding-focused magazine have announced that their latest Classic Leather collab will hit retailers before month’s end.

The design of the latest Sneeze x Reebok Classic Leather collab directly references their Club C collab from 2020 as it features a similar chalk makeup predominantly on the leather upper. Elsewhere on the shoe is black accents on the tongue and sock liner while Sneeze’s signature logo is stamped at the mid-panel and footbed. The sneaker project also comes with matching chalk-colored shoelaces and throughout the tooling.

“Street art style for the win. A graffiti-inspired design of the Sneeze logo puts a fresh spin on these Reebok Classic Leather shoes. The clean, court-inspired style has a minimalist look. Black pops against the subtle upper keep things fresh,” Reebok wrote for the product description.

The Sneeze x Reebok Classic Leather collab will be released on July 21 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The sneaker project will come with a $130 price tag.

The Sneeze x Reebok Club C.
The Sneeze x Reebok Club C.
The Sneeze x Reebok Club C.

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Sneeze Magazine x Reebok Classic Leather Release Info: How to Buy It
