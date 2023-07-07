Sneeze and Reebok Revisit Past Collab on This Classic Leather

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A new sneaker collaboration between Sneeze Magazine and Reebok is coming soon.
After unveiling its Club C Mid II Vintage collab with Sneaker District this week, the Boston-based sportswear brand and the skateboarding-focused magazine have announced that their latest Classic Leather collab will hit retailers before month’s end.
The design of the latest Sneeze x Reebok Classic Leather collab directly references their Club C collab from 2020 as it features a similar chalk makeup predominantly on the leather upper. Elsewhere on the shoe is black accents on the tongue and sock liner while Sneeze’s signature logo is stamped at the mid-panel and footbed. The sneaker project also comes with matching chalk-colored shoelaces and throughout the tooling.
“Street art style for the win. A graffiti-inspired design of the Sneeze logo puts a fresh spin on these Reebok Classic Leather shoes. The clean, court-inspired style has a minimalist look. Black pops against the subtle upper keep things fresh,” Reebok wrote for the product description.
The Sneeze x Reebok Classic Leather collab will be released on July 21 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The sneaker project will come with a $130 price tag.
