Everything You Need to Know About Mohegan Sun’s ‘Sneakerhead Invasion’ Convention

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center is gearing up for a sneaker convention of epic proportions.

Organized by Hartford-based organization The Urban Collab, “Sneakerhead Invasion” will be taking place on June 4 at 12 p.m. EST. The event aims to bring sneaker culture to Uncasville, Conn., with up to 200 vendors of sneakers, streetwear and collectibles displaying their wares along with awards, giveaways and special performances.

The convention will feature the latest sneaker drops from top brands including Nike, Adidas, Reebok and New Balance among others. The event allows attendees to sell or trade and buy “high market” sneakers that are hard to find because of their extreme popularity. Vendors taking part in the event hail from California, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

How To Secure Your Tickets

All tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticketmaster through a link provided on Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center’s website. Tickets for the event run adults between $30 to $40 depending on whether you want general admission or the VIP experience. Tickets for high school students are $15 and are available for purchase on the day of the event with a valid high school ID.

Attendees with a general admission pass are allowed to bring three sets of sneakers to trade and sell while those with the VIP experience are allowed entry with as many sneakers as they can carry. Additionally, VIP attendees have access to a special entry line and the first 100 VIP attendees will receive a free enamel pin.

Sheba Williams, who co-founded The Urban Collab, said she got the idea for the event by attending other sneaker events. “The whole concept of Sneaker Invasion is to provide a space where ‘sneakerheads’ can buy, sell and trade sneakers,” said Williams.

PHOTOS: See how Puma is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.