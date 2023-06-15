×
Skechers Gets Ready to Rock With The Rolling Stones in New Collaboration

Skechers, The Rolling Stones, collaboration, sneakers,
Skechers Releases New Sneaker Collection With The Rolling Stones
Skechers Releases New Sneaker Collection With The Rolling Stones
Skechers Releases New Sneaker Collection With The Rolling Stones
skechers, dr seuss
Skechers teamed up with The Rolling Stones, bringing the British invasion to America.

The world-renowned footwear brand collaborated with the legendary rock band to introduce a capsule collection centered around The Rolling Stones’ instantly recognizable ‘Lick’ tongue logo. The motif is featured in a range of Skechers styles in men’s and women’s sizes.

Skechers, The Rolling Stones, collaboration, sneakers,
Skechers x The Rolling Stones “Uno” sneakers.Courtesy of Skechers

Wearers can channel their inner rocker in Skechers‘ “Uno” women’s sneakers, which feature white and black uppers with comfortable insoles, flexible rubber outsoles for increased traction, lace-up closures, plush Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® and visible Skech-Air® clear airbag midsoles.

Skechers, The Rolling Stones, collaboration, sneakers,
Skechers x The Rolling Stones “Palmilla” fashion sneaker.Courtesy of Skechers

Their court-style “Palmilla” sneaker is crafted out of durable white leather and features perforated “RS” detailing on the uppers. Additional details include The Stones’ graphic ‘Lick’ logo placed towards the back half of the sneaker, cushioned insoles, white lace-up detailing and cushy shock-absorbing midsoles that provide enhanced comfort.

Skechers, The Rolling Stones, collaboration, sneakers,
Skechers x The Rolling Stones “Euro Lick” sneakers.Courtesy of Skechers

In a similar style, the Classic Cup “Euro Lick” men’s streetwear sneaker encapsulates the timeless rock bands’ energy with a perforated toe and quarter side, similar to their “Palmilla” shoe.

Skechers, The Rolling Stones, collaboration, sneakers,
Skechers x The Rolling Stones “Marley” shoe.

Switching things up, their slip-on “Marley” shoe features rustic denim uppers that gain a rocker flair with distressed trim. The style also includes the band’s tongue logo in an embroidered style along with breezy Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® cushioned insole.

Skechers x The Rolling Stones "Roadies Surge."
Skechers x The Rolling Stones “Roadies Surge” shoes.Courtesy of Skechers

Their striking “Roadies Surge” is a high-top style made of canvas uppers. An exceptional detail featured in the style is their double lace-up closures that are printed with some of The Rolling Stones’ greatest hits, including “Gimme Shelter” and “Paint It Black.”

The Skechers x Rolling Stones collection will be available on skechers.com, as well as at select Skechers retail stores throughout the U.S. and across the globe.

