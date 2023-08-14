×
For Its 30th Anniversary, Shoe Palace Uses Its Floral Shop Roots to Inspire a Collaboration With On

Shoe Palace On Cloudnova
The Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova to celebrate the retailer's 30-year anniversary.
Courtesy of Shoe Palace
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, West Coast retail standout Shoe Palace has teamed up with the ever-popular Swiss running brand On to create an exclusive colorway of the Cloudnova silhouette.

To create the look, California-based Shoe Palace said in a statement that it was inspired by its brick-and-mortar debut, Store No. 1 Bascom, which was located in San Jose. According to Shoe Palace, the retailer’s founders took over an existing floral shop and transformed it into a shoe store. To pull this inspiration off, Shoe Palace dressed the On Cloudnova sneaker with flowers, including edelweiss, a Swiss flower, which serves as a nod to On’s roots, as well as the forget-me-not.

Shoe Palace On Cloudnova
Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova.Courtesy of Shoe Palace

On has described its popular Cloudnova style as an “all-day sneaker infused with performance tech.” The lifestyle look is equipped with its acclaimed CloudTec cushioning underfoot, which is paired with a Speedboard to propel the wearer forward. It also features an inner sock construction for a soft and supportive feeling from the moment the wearer steps into the shoe, as well as a padded heel and a customizable lacing configuration for bend and flex.

The limited-edition Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova arrives in store and online via Shoepalace.com on Aug. 17. It will release in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $160.

Shoe Palace On Cloudnova
A look at the Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova.Courtesy of Shoe Palace
Shoe Palace On Cloudnova
Another look at the limited-edition Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova.Courtesy of Shoe Palace
Shoe Palace On Cloudnova
The limited-edition Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova for the retailer’s 30th anniversary.Courtesy of Shoe Palace
Shopping With FN
