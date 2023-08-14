For Its 30th Anniversary, Shoe Palace Uses Its Floral Shop Roots to Inspire a Collaboration With On

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, West Coast retail standout Shoe Palace has teamed up with the ever-popular Swiss running brand On to create an exclusive colorway of the Cloudnova silhouette.
To create the look, California-based Shoe Palace said in a statement that it was inspired by its brick-and-mortar debut, Store No. 1 Bascom, which was located in San Jose. According to Shoe Palace, the retailer’s founders took over an existing floral shop and transformed it into a shoe store. To pull this inspiration off, Shoe Palace dressed the On Cloudnova sneaker with flowers, including edelweiss, a Swiss flower, which serves as a nod to On’s roots, as well as the forget-me-not.
On has described its popular Cloudnova style as an “all-day sneaker infused with performance tech.” The lifestyle look is equipped with its acclaimed CloudTec cushioning underfoot, which is paired with a Speedboard to propel the wearer forward. It also features an inner sock construction for a soft and supportive feeling from the moment the wearer steps into the shoe, as well as a padded heel and a customizable lacing configuration for bend and flex.
The limited-edition Shoe Palace x On Cloudnova arrives in store and online via Shoepalace.com on Aug. 17. It will release in men’s and women’s sizing, and will retail for $160.
