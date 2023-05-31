×
Read Next: Gear Up for Summer With the Best Deals From adidas’ Summer Sale
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Shein ‘Basketball Sports Shoes’ That Look Like Air Jordan 11 Sneakers Get Roasted on Twitter

Shein basketball sneakers, air jordan 11
Twitter users roasted these Shein basketball sneakers, which resemble the Air Jordan 11. They have been removed from Shein's website.
Courtesy of Shein
Share

One of the latest sneaker releases from Shein has a striking resemblance to the iconic Air Jordan 11, and sneakerheads on Twitter late yesterday yesterday had a field day roasting them.

“No copyrights on the design? this is the cleanest most outrageously blatant bootleg I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @ajlalh.

@Cis4CookiiDotCo said, “Wait….Shein really is selling Jordans. Jumpman sold separately tho.”

User @admancorb added, “Fordan 11s to go with my Fucci bag and Folex watch.”

The Shein sneakers, described as non-slip “professional basketball sports shoes for men,” were on sale for $49.99, a 67 percent discount from its $149.99 listed retail price. The shoes resemble the Air Jordan 11, including the original’s staple patent leather mudguard. (Shein’s shoes, however, were missing other signature Air Jordan 11 elements, such as the carbon fiber plate.)

Twitter users were quick to predict potential legal action from Jordan Brand parent company, Nike.

“Nike lawyers have entered the chat,” wrote @5T33ZY.

@deesmoothj86 said, “Layup for that nike legal team lol.”

The nicknames for Shein’s sneakers were also hilarious. User @deltron3k called them “ConMancords,” referring to the iconic “Concord” colorway of the Air Jordan 11. User @Imchiilin called them “Boneless Jordans,” and @design4thought named them “Bredless 11’s,” a nod to the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” colorway.

The jokes, however, lasted longer than Shein’s shoes did. The company has removed the sneakers from its website.

Shein air jordan 11 sneakers, dupe
The men’s basketball sneakers that resemble the Air Jordan 11 have been removed from Shein’s website.Courtesy of Shein
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Shein 'Jordan 11 Sneakers' Go Viral With Twitter Roasts
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for June 2
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
wwd
Dove Cameron Plays With Patterns in Princess-inspired Dress at Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
From Bottles to Blouses: Inside Unifi’s Repreve Operation
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad