Shein ‘Basketball Sports Shoes’ That Look Like Air Jordan 11 Sneakers Get Roasted on Twitter

One of the latest sneaker releases from Shein has a striking resemblance to the iconic Air Jordan 11, and sneakerheads on Twitter late yesterday yesterday had a field day roasting them.

“No copyrights on the design? this is the cleanest most outrageously blatant bootleg I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @ajlalh.

@Cis4CookiiDotCo said, “Wait….Shein really is selling Jordans. Jumpman sold separately tho.”

User @admancorb added, “Fordan 11s to go with my Fucci bag and Folex watch.”

The Shein sneakers, described as non-slip “professional basketball sports shoes for men,” were on sale for $49.99, a 67 percent discount from its $149.99 listed retail price. The shoes resemble the Air Jordan 11, including the original’s staple patent leather mudguard. (Shein’s shoes, however, were missing other signature Air Jordan 11 elements, such as the carbon fiber plate.)

Twitter users were quick to predict potential legal action from Jordan Brand parent company, Nike.

“Nike lawyers have entered the chat,” wrote @5T33ZY.

@deesmoothj86 said, “Layup for that nike legal team lol.”

The nicknames for Shein’s sneakers were also hilarious. User @deltron3k called them “ConMancords,” referring to the iconic “Concord” colorway of the Air Jordan 11. User @Imchiilin called them “Boneless Jordans,” and @design4thought named them “Bredless 11’s,” a nod to the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” colorway.

The jokes, however, lasted longer than Shein’s shoes did. The company has removed the sneakers from its website.