Sean Wotherspoon’s Adidas Orketro Collab Gets a Clean Look for the Summer

A new sneaker collaboration between Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas is releasing soon.

After delivering their much-anticipated Gazelle collab in May, the German sportswear giant has announced via its launch calendar that their latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro collab in the “Off White” colorway will be release before week’s end.

Unlike the duo’s initial iteration of the shoe that featured a multi-colored palette, the latest Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro colorway tones things down with a subtle raw undyed makeup that’s perfect of the summer. According to Adidas, the sneaker is crafted with renewable materials to further the brand’s quest to help end plastic waste. The collab also features a special cork insole, “SW” branading at the forefoot and tongue, while a off white midsole and a gum outsole complete the look.

“Made with Nature in mind, the latest release developed in collaboration between adidas Originals and Sean Wotherspoon has now arrived. Let’s strip things back with this raw undyed iteration of a lightweight retro-futuristic runner. This updated version of the Orketro gives you a blank canvas to explore your creative expression and customize your pair in whatever tone matches your fit,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Orketro in the “Off White” iteration will be released on Friday at Adidas.com, the Adidas Confirmed app, and at select Adidas retailers. The sneaker will come with a $160 price tag.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.