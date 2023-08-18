Sean Wotherspoon Teases an Adidas Gazelle Made of Mushroom Leather

Throughout his sneaker collaborations, Sean Wotherspoon has emphasized vegan materials just as much as colorful profiles. The latest tease is no exception, as the vintage maven took to Instagram to reveal an Adidas Gazelle made out of mushroom leather.

The blue, orange, and pink low-top is part of a collection that also includes a hemp-derived pair also teased by Wotherspoon earlier this year. Both are rich with texture, as the mushroom sneakers appear to use some sort of weave for its upper, while the hemp ones are knit. What looks to be cork appears at the central portion of the eyestays, and the sole unit is semi-transparent in gum. The Wotherspoon logo that’s been used throughout his Adidas collaborations also takes its regular place on the heel.

In May, Wotherspoon released another pair of Gazelles made out of corduroy and featuring an all-over floral print. The model dates back to the ’60s as a track and field trainer, and it’s enjoyed a recent resurgence driven in part by a trickle-down effect from the Samba. Turned off by the saturation of the Samba, many have turned to the Gazelle for its similar qualities as a simple, archival low-top.

Wotherspoon has also been involved recently in a number of collaborations for the Orketro, a newer ’90s-inspired silhouette that taps into the market for more technical running shoes.

Release dates haven’t been announced for Wotherspoon’s two new vegan Gazelles, though he’s previously indicated they would drop at some point this year. Given that he’s resumed teasing, they could arrive sooner than later.