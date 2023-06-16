Scoot Henderson Gets His Own Puma All-Pro Nitro PE Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Scoot Henderson has long established in the NBA G-League why he’s deserving of being a top pick at the 2023 NBA Draft. Ahead of the draft next week, Puma is releasing a special All-Pro Nitro colorway that’s inspired by the top NBA prospect.

The German sportswear giant announced yesterday that Henderson’s Puma All-Pro Nitro PE makeup will be released next Thursday, which coincides with the day of the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to Puma, this PE iteration of the latest All-Pro Nitro sneaker is “inspired by his determination on-court and a nod to where he grew up in Marietta, Georgia.” The style pays homage to Henderson’s work ethic, with neon accents inspired by a 24-hour diner and Henderson’s personal mantra, “O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate” written in script lettering. The silhouette itself features a low-cut upper that’s cushioned with Nitro foam in the midsole, while a semi-translucent outsole completes the look.

Henderson’s PE colorway of the Puma All-Pro Nitro sneaker will be released on June 22 at Puma.com, the Puma app, and at select Puma retailers. The shoe retails for $140.

Scoot Henderson wearing his Puma All-Pro Nitro PE colorway. Courtesy of Puma

Scoot Henderson’s Puma All-Pro Nitro sneaker.

Henderson’s Puma All-Pro Nitro sneaker.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.