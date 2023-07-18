Satisfy’s Crocs Classic Clog Collabs Sold Out Long Ago—but You Can Still Buy a Pair

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The coveted Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog collabs were released in May and sold out quickly. For fans who missed out on the retail drop, they can still buy a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog in the black-based colorway is reselling for an average price of $99 at the time of publication, while the “Bone” makeup is reselling for an average price of $127. The lowest asking price of the black iteration of the project is available at $89 for a men’s size 11 and upwards of $181 for a men’s size 4. The “Bone” colorway is available for as low as $100 for a men’s size 10, with prices reaching as high as $163 for a men’s size 6.

Satisfy’s version of the Crocs Classic Clog features its traditional open-toe perforations toward the forefoot, but the heel and ankle collar has been upgraded with a neoprene material along with a nylon pouch on the heel. The midfoot also features a toggle lacing system, while a foam midsole sits below.

“Keep comfort close with the Satisfy X Crocs Classic Clog. Featuring a neoprene upper, a nylon bag pouch, an adjustable shock cord for proper fit, and a variety of other design highlights and reflective pops. This Clog is made for trails and willing to get wet, perfect for the adventurer in all of us. Wear them in the wild or on the calmer paths you pursue,” Crocs wrote in the product description.

In related Crocs news, Satisfy just teased its new Mellow Slides for its second sneaker project with the brand.

