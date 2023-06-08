×
MM6 Maison Margiela Reinvents Salomon’s XT-4 as a Mule

Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.
Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.
Salomon
Salomon is collaborating with MM6 Maison Margiela on another footwear project.

Following the release of their highly successful fall 2022 shoe collection, the French footwear brand and MM6 Maison Margiela created their very own XT-4, transforming the classic sneaker style into a mule.

Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.
Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.Salomon

The Salomon XT-4 is originally designed as a hiking sneaker. When imbued with MM6’s aesthetics, the footwear is deemed a fashion-forward triumph.

The XT-4 mules are molded with OrthoLite sock liners and Contragrip outsoles, a technology built by Salomon to enhance traction and grip. They also feature the one-pull Quicklace system, exaggerated lugs and nylon strips.

Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.
Salmon x MM6 Maison Margiela XT-4 sneakers.Salomon

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-4 is expected to release sometime in summer 2023. More details about the collaboration should be revealed within the coming months.

Acting as a secondary line that branched off of Maison Margiela, the MM6 releases reinterpreted classics of the basic closet. The main reference points for the brand are sports aesthetics and urban style. Each piece is the result of heavy experimentation with innovative fabrics, textures, shapes and avant-garde cuts.

Salomon is a French sports equipment manufacturing company. Beyond MM6, the brand has also collaborated with the likes of Sandy Liang, Palace, Hidden NY XT-4, Dover Street Market and Comme des Garçons.

PHOTOS: A closer look at MM6 Maison Margiela spring 2016 shoe collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

