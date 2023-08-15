×
Read Next: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Barbiecore to Outside Lands 2023 in Pink Rhinestoned Boots
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Salehe Bembury’s Next Crocs Pollex Clog Colorway Drops This Week

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Como."
The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Como."
Courtesy of Salehe Bembury
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Barbie, Crocs, Collaboration, Collection, Movie, Platform, Clogs
Barbie x Crocs Collaboration Photos
View Gallery14 Images

Salehe Bembury keeps the drops coming for his beloved Crocs Pollex Clogs.

Hot on the heels of delivering the “Niagara” colorway last month, the renowned designer has announced on Instagram that a new “Como” iteration of the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog will launch before week’s end.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in “Como” is dressed in a tonal blue color scheme and features a glimmery effect throughout the entirety of the ventilated foam upper. The silhouette features a slip-on design, while the adjustable strap on the heel provides lockdown. The aforementioned blue foam continues onto the soles. The sneaker will be available in adult sizing and it has yet to be confirmed if it will release in sizes for kids.

Bembury and Crocs released their first sneaker collaboration in 2021 with the retail debut of the aforementioned Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog silhouette. The duo expanded on their collaborative partnership this year by introducing their latest Crocs Pollex Slide. In addition, both entities confirmed that they have entered into a two-year partnership, with Bembury named the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection as well as overseeing the operations.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in the new “Como” makeup will be released on Thursday exclusively at beaspunge.com at 12 p.m. ET. Fans who are interested in buying a pair are urged to sign up to the mailing list on the website to get notified of the drop.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Barbie, Crocs, Collaboration, Collection, Movie, Platform, Clogs
Barbie x Crocs Collaboration Photos
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog 'Como' Release Info: How to Buy It
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad