Salehe Bembury’s Next Crocs Pollex Clog Colorway Drops This Week

Salehe Bembury keeps the drops coming for his beloved Crocs Pollex Clogs.

Hot on the heels of delivering the “Niagara” colorway last month, the renowned designer has announced on Instagram that a new “Como” iteration of the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog will launch before week’s end.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in “Como” is dressed in a tonal blue color scheme and features a glimmery effect throughout the entirety of the ventilated foam upper. The silhouette features a slip-on design, while the adjustable strap on the heel provides lockdown. The aforementioned blue foam continues onto the soles. The sneaker will be available in adult sizing and it has yet to be confirmed if it will release in sizes for kids.

Bembury and Crocs released their first sneaker collaboration in 2021 with the retail debut of the aforementioned Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog silhouette. The duo expanded on their collaborative partnership this year by introducing their latest Crocs Pollex Slide. In addition, both entities confirmed that they have entered into a two-year partnership, with Bembury named the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection as well as overseeing the operations.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in the new “Como” makeup will be released on Thursday exclusively at beaspunge.com at 12 p.m. ET. Fans who are interested in buying a pair are urged to sign up to the mailing list on the website to get notified of the drop.

