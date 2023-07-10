Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Slide ‘Tashmoo’ Colorway Drops Next Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of Salehe Bembury’s popular Crocs Pollex Slides will have another iteration to look forward to soon.

After making its retail debut in the orange-based “Citrus Milk” colorway in May, the renowned designer has confirmed on Instagram that his next Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides in the “Tashmoo” makeup will hit shelves before month’s end.

This “Tashmoo” iteration of the Crocs slides don a tonal blue color blocking throughout the entirety of the silhouette. The standout design element of the slides are the indents on the midfoot strap and outsole that are inspired the designer’s own fingerprints.

Bembury and Crocs launched their first sneaker project in 2021 with the introduction of their Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog. In addition to introducing their Crocs Pollex Slide this year, both the designer and the footwear brand announced that they have entered a two-year partnership, with Bembury named the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection and will oversee the project.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide in “Tashmoo” will be released on July 20 at 12 p.m ET exclusively at beaspunge.com and will come with a $70 price tag.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.