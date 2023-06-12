Resale for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides Is Near Retail Pricing

Salehe Bembury and Crocs introduced a sequel to their ever-popular Pollex Clog last month with the retail debut of their Pollex Slides in the “Citrus Milk” colorway and as expected, sizes for the new silhouette sold out quickly. For fans who missed out on the retail launch, they can still buy a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide “Citrus Milk” at the time of writing is reselling for an average price of $136. The lowest asking price of the shoe is currently at $100 for a men’s size 5 and upwards of $193 for a men’s size 14.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide “Citrus Milk” colorway features a tonal orange color scheme, with the midfoot strap inspired by the designer’s own fingerprints. Co-branding appears on the top of the footbed, while the aforementioned fingerprint details appear on the foam outsole.

In addition to the inaugural release of the Crocs Pollex Slide, Bembury recently previewed his upcoming “Horchata” colorway of the Crocs Pollex Clogs on Instagram last week alongside the drop of a “Slime” makeup that were available exclusively in kids sizing.

