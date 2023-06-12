×
Read Next: Bait and Puma Celebrates ‘The Flash’ With New RS-X Collab
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Resale for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slides Is Near Retail Pricing

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide
Courtesy of Crocs
Share

Salehe Bembury and Crocs introduced a sequel to their ever-popular Pollex Clog last month with the retail debut of their Pollex Slides in the “Citrus Milk” colorway and as expected, sizes for the new silhouette sold out quickly. For fans who missed out on the retail launch, they can still buy a pair on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide “Citrus Milk” at the time of writing is reselling for an average price of $136. The lowest asking price of the shoe is currently at $100 for a men’s size 5 and upwards of $193 for a men’s size 14.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide “Citrus Milk” colorway features a tonal orange color scheme, with the midfoot strap inspired by the designer’s own fingerprints. Co-branding appears on the top of the footbed, while the aforementioned fingerprint details appear on the foam outsole.

In addition to the inaugural release of the Crocs Pollex Slide, Bembury recently previewed his upcoming “Horchata” colorway of the Crocs Pollex Clogs on Instagram last week alongside the drop of a “Slime” makeup that were available exclusively in kids sizing.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Slide 'Citrus Milk' Collab Resale Info
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Rewriting Record Book in NBA Finals: Data Viz
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Rewriting Record Book in NBA Finals: Data Viz
Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Expands EDP Collection as Business Grows
wwd
Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella Expands EDP Collection as Business Grows
Tracee Ellis Ross Brought Summer Floral Fabulousness to the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet
Tracee Ellis Ross Brought Summer Floral Fabulousness to the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet
Better Cotton, Uzbekistan Sign Roadmap of Sustainability to Boost Best Practices
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Better Cotton, Uzbekistan Sign Roadmap of Sustainability to Boost Best Practices
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad