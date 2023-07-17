Salehe Bembury’s Crocs Pollex Clog Is Dropping in ‘Niagara’ This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of Salehe Bembury’s popular Crocs Pollex Clog is releasing soon.

Following the launch of his Trailgrip Grain by Salehe Bembury sneaker last week, the designer has now announced on Instagram that the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in the “Niagara” colorway is releasing before week’s end.

Much like past makeups of the silhouette, the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Niagara” dons a combination of gray tones throughout the entirety of the foam-based upper modeled after the surface of a fingerprint. Signature design elements of the silhouette include the perforations toward the forefoot while an adjustable strap appears on the heel. Completing the look of the shoe is a matching gray foam outsole.

Bembury and Crocs dropped their inaugural sneaker project in 2021 with the retail debut of the aforementioned Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog sneaker. This year, the duo introduced their latest Crocs Pollex Slide in addition to both entities confirming that they have entered a two-year partnership, with Bembury named the creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection and will oversee the project.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in the “Niagara” colorway will be released on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET at beaspunge.com.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.