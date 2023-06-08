Salehe Bembury Previews Crocs Pollex Clog in ‘Horchata’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the ever-popular Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collab is on the way.

The renowned designer took to Instagram to share a first look at his forthcoming “Horchata” iteration on social media yesterday.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Horchata” wears a tonal light gray color scheme throughout the foam-based silhouette along with details throughout the upper designed to mimic Bembury’s fingerprints. There are various holes toward the forefoot designed for ventilation, while a strap wraps around the ankle. The foam material and the fingerprint indents continue to the underfoot of the silhouette.

In addition to teasing the new Crocs Pollex Clog colorway, Bembury recently confirmed the release of his latest Crocs Pollex Clog “Slime” colorway that was released this week exclusively in kids’ sizing. Last month, Bembury introduced his latest Crocs Pollex Slide in the “Citrus Milk” makeup

At the time of publication, release details for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Horchata” style have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

