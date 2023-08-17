Sabrina Ionescu Says Two Pairs of Her Nike Sneakers Were Stolen From a WNBA Arena

Sabrina Ionescu’s first signature sneaker is among the most anticipated releases of the year, so much so that an alleged thief has taken pairs that belonged to Ionescu herself.

Fresh off of winning the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, the league’s in-season tournament in its inaugural year, the New York Liberty star took to X, né Twitter, to reveal someone stole two pairs of her Nike Sabrina 1s straight from the arena.

One pair, an “Uncle Phil” colorway made in honor of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, was worn during Sunday’s game against the Fever. The second — featuring the colors of her alma mater, the University of Oregon — was worn by Ionescu during the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game against the Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty and Aces square off again Thursday night in Las Vegas, suggesting the shoes were stolen at some point between the two games.

However disheartened Ionescu is to lose two game-worn pairs, one of which featured for the latest benchmark of her fledging career, the guard will settle merely for having her insoles returned. Even with sneakers tailored specifically to her needs, performance insoles are still valuable pieces of equipment for a professional athlete.

For those unwilling to turn to a WNBA arena heist, the Sabrina 1 will release to the public Sept. 1 in both purple “Spark” and white “Ionic” color variants.