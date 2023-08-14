Roc Nation Rapper RJAE Breaks Down New Orleans Sneaker Slang

With its recent “Humble Soles” mixtape release, Roc Nation looked to usher in rap’s next generation of stars. A standout on the effort is RJAE.

Last week, with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop approaching, Roc Nation celebrated the release of its “Humble Soles” mixtape live from the Puma flagship in New York City on Aug. 9. The 14-song project, which was executive produced by Emory Jones and is available on streaming platforms now, heavily features RJAE, and up-and-coming artist from New Orleans.

Although RJAE is known for his prowess on the microphone, he is equally as stylish. The rapper’s look was developed in The Big Easy, an aesthetic he hasn’t abandoned as he pursues notoriety worldwide. What’s more, RJAE is a devoted sneakerhead, and has a collection that leans heavy on Jordans and Nikes, and also includes pairs from Puma and a favorite brand of his city, Reebok

Speaking with FN from the Puma flagship for the “Humble Soles” mixtape release event, RJAE broke down New Orleans sneaker slang to FN, and revealed why the German athletic is popular with today’s generation of rappers.

How has New Orleans informed your style?

“Me being from the South, it’s pretty diverse. We switched it up from tight-fitting clothes — that’s what I grew up on, tight jeans and things like that. And heavy on the G-Nikes, the Air Force 1s, heavy on the Jordans. Up here, I know they do a lot of the designer brand shoes and stuff like that, but we didn’t really do much with that. I learned how to style what I was able to afford, you know what I’m saying? We came from the struggle so we had to find a way to make that look good. I used to rock Phat Farm, I had to make that look good.”

For anyone not in-the-know, please explain what G-Nikes are.

“Gangster Nikes, the white lows [Air Force 1]. You’re a stepper if you’re wearing them. Or the Soldier Reeboks, the classic white with the bubble gum sole, Soulja Slim started that. We don’t call them Reeboks, we call them Soldier Reeboks.”

RJAE (R) at the “Humble Soles” mixtape event at the Puma NYC flagship on Aug. 9, 2023, alongside Reuben Vincent (in red), who is also on the project. Courtesy of Roc Nation

What is your relationship like with Puma? How were you introduced to the brand?

“I didn’t I grew up buying Puma, there wasn’t too much of that. We wore not only what we could afford but to try to fit what other people were wearing, so it was a lot of Nike, Jordan and Reebok. Puma didn’t catch my eyes until Nipsey [Hussle] did his thing, bro. He really opened my eyes to the whole Puma culture. Nipsey held it down for Puma, he just made it a thing, he made it cool for me and the guys I run with. Puma has developed over the years like crazy. They got designers like Alexander John now and Emory [Jones] is over there doing his thing. They’re paying a lot more homage to what the young kids are wearing today, the runners and stuff like that.”

What sneakers are in your current rotation?

“I love Jordans, and 4s is probably going to be my favorite Jordan. I took a lot of pictures in the ‘Military’ 4s that are dumb hard. ‘Black Cat’ 4s, too. And 1s, we grew up heavy on the 1s, just collecting all the 1s. I just copped the ‘Bred.’ Super heavy on Jordans and Nike.”

How many pairs do you have in your collection?

“I don’t even know. You are going to hate me because I do not take care of my s–t. It’s just shoes galore everywhere. You got Jordans by Pumas, it’s all over the place. But I got hella pairs.”

You’re one of the up-and-coming Roc Nation rappers included on the “Humble Soles” mixtape. What makes this effort special?

“The artists that are on there. We’re the new generation of the Roc. It’s groundbreaking to do this mixtape with these guys, and then have DJ Clue, it feels like a classic already. The artists that are on there. We’re the new generation of the Roc. It’s groundbreaking to do this mixtape with these guys, and then have DJ Clue, it feels like a classic already. in understand it’s not even out yet. I think what’s today Thursday. Wednesday, so come on tomorrow you know A lot of my audience knows me from doing a lot of signing, a lot of melodies, but with this we’re giving them straight rap. It’s a side of me that my fans don’t get to see too often. It’s exciting, it’s dope. Everybody on here did their thing. It’s special.”

What does 50 years of hip-hop mean to you?

“It means everything. To be a part of this culture, to be here celebrating is a real special moment. Hip-hop is my life, has been since I was a child. Hip-hop has shaped and molded me, it has taught me so many things, it’s been my tutor for this whole life thing. It’s been an incredible experience and there’s no better way to do it than to be here with Roc [Nation] going crazy.”

How has hip-hop changed your life?

“In every way, for real. I remember my early years as an adolescent listening to hip-hop all the way until high school, and when everybody was leaving high school and going to college everybody was like, ‘I’m going here, I’m doing this, I’m going to go get my degree in this and that.’ I’m just like, ‘All I know is rap.’ It felt like the whole world had it figured out but RJAE. But through hip-hop, I found a way to excel, I find a way to put my family on and put myself in a better position, give my little brother something to look up to.”

What can your fans expect from you for the rest of this year in terms of music?

“I just dropped my album, ‘You’re the Problem,’ so we’re promoting, promoting, promoting. Be on the lookout for a lot more singles throughout the year. I’m going to drop another album next year and just continue to go up with a lot more features, a lot more stuff is on the way.”