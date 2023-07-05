×
Read Next: Chanel West Coast Celebrates the Fourth of July in Thematic Bikini and Studded Big-Toe Sandals
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Rich Paul’s Next New Balance 550 Collab Drops This Month

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 'Forever Yours'
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours."
Courtesy of Sneaker Politics
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2". The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Reese Witherspoon. Photo credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813442_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities Who Love Wearing New Balance Sneakers
View Gallery18 Images

Rich Paul, the famed sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group, has joined forces with New Balance once again. Much like their previous sneaker project, the duo is once again giving the beloved New Balance 550 sneaker a new look.

Fresh off of launching his own New Balance label dubbed Klutch Athletics in February, Paul and the Boston-based sportswear giant have confirmed that their latest Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” collab will be released before month’s end. The sneaker will be available at select New Balance stockists including at Sneaker Politics.

The latest Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” collab dons a premium lilac suede upper that’s contrasted by dark purple piping throughout the panels including on the “N” and “550” branding on the sides. Co-branding is stamped on both the heel and on the tongue tag, while white midsole and a lilac-colored outsole complete the look below.

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” will be released on July 14 at select New Balance retailers including at Sneaker Politics. The sneaker will retail for $130.

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours."
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.”Courtesy of Sneaker Politics
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours."
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.”
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 "Forever Yours."
The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.”
New Balance Allston-Brighton Headquarters
[PHOTOS] New Balance Opens New Headquarters in Boston
View Gallery6 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rich Paul x New Balance 550 'Forever Yours' Release Info: How to Buy
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad