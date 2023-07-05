Rich Paul’s Next New Balance 550 Collab Drops This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rich Paul, the famed sports agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group, has joined forces with New Balance once again. Much like their previous sneaker project, the duo is once again giving the beloved New Balance 550 sneaker a new look.

Fresh off of launching his own New Balance label dubbed Klutch Athletics in February, Paul and the Boston-based sportswear giant have confirmed that their latest Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” collab will be released before month’s end. The sneaker will be available at select New Balance stockists including at Sneaker Politics.

The latest Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” collab dons a premium lilac suede upper that’s contrasted by dark purple piping throughout the panels including on the “N” and “550” branding on the sides. Co-branding is stamped on both the heel and on the tongue tag, while white midsole and a lilac-colored outsole complete the look below.

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours” will be released on July 14 at select New Balance retailers including at Sneaker Politics. The sneaker will retail for $130.

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.” Courtesy of Sneaker Politics

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.”

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 “Forever Yours.”

[PHOTOS] New Balance Opens New Headquarters in Boston View Gallery 6 Images

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.