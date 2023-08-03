Reebok and VeeFriends Will Release Aspiring Alpaca Classic Nylon Sneakers This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok is bringing its hit Classic Nylon sneaker a playful twist this summer, thanks to entertainment company VeeFriends.

“As a 1980s kid and pop culture enthusiast, you can imagine how thrilled I am to collaborate with Reebok,” said VeeFriends founder Gary Vaynerchuk in a statement. “Everyone in the ‘80s was rocking those iconic sneakers, so I’m incredibly excited to extend VeeFriends to another consumer product like sneakers, which is at the forefront of popular culture. Working with the Reebok team has been a pleasure, and I can’t wait for everyone to rock the VeeFriends Aspiring Alpaca Classic Nylon.”

Reebok x VeeFriends’ “Aspiring Alpaca” Classic Nylon sneakers. Courtesy of Reebok

Launching on Aug. 24, the duo’s $90 VeeFriends Aspiring Alpaca Classic Nylon style features the shoe’s signature narrow-toed 1991 silhouette, complete with white nylon uppers, pale beige suede overlays and white laces. Textured white rubber soles complete the athletic brand’s new style for a traction-focused base, while a pop of color comes through angled Kelly green textile paneling as well.

Reebok x VeeFriends’ “Aspiring Alpaca” Classic Nylon sneakers. Courtesy of Reebok

For a whimsical finish, the Classic Nylon style is finished with VeeFriends’ Aspiring Alpaca character — an alpaca that encourages others to chase their dreams — outlined in black on each of its shoe tongues. The creature is one of the brand’s 283 virtue-themed VeeFriends characters, which Vaynerchuk created himself with the goal to encourage positivity and kindness.

Reebok and VeeFriends’ sneakers are also accompanied by a campaign, spotlighting an array of diverse talents: wellness leader Shahreen “Katz” Ahmed, rapper Esma Shmeit and boxer Christian Robles. The brand’s cast were all chosen from their values of encouraging others to follow their dreams — much like the Aspiring Alpaca itself.

Shahreen “Katz” Ahmed and Esma Shmeit star in Reebok x VeeFriends’ “Aspiring Alpaca” Classic Nylon sneakers campaign. Courtesy of Reebok

Reebok x VeeFriends’ Aspiring Alpaca Classic Nylon sneakers will launch on Aug. 24 on Reebok and VeeFriends’ websites.

