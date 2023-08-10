The Reebok Question ‘Black and Blue’ Arrives This Month

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new iteration of the classic Reebok Question Mid is coming soon.

The Boston-based sportswear company announced via its launch calendar that NBA legend Allen Iverson’s Reebok signature basketball shoe will be released in a new “Black and Blue” colorway before month’s end.

According to Reebok, this new colorway pays homage to the sneaker’s original white and red colorway but swaps it out with a new black and blue makeup. The sneaker does maintain its traditional color blocking, with a leather upper that is primarily black and contrasted by blue accents on the toebox and heel. Breaking up the look is a silver vector logo on the sides, while Iverson’s signature logos appear on the heel. Cushioning the foot is a Hexalite-inspired cushioning within the midsole along with a semi-translucent blue outsole.

“A classic play on the iconic “Blue Toe” Question, these Reebok shoes dress the traditionally white upper in sultry black to give them a new look. They have a tumbled leather upper, nubuck toe, and all the classic details you love. Allen Iverson’s signature No. 3 on the heel wraps up the look in style,” Reebok wrote for the product description.

The Reebok Question Mid “Black and Blue” will be released on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. ET at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The sneaker comes with a $170 price tag.

