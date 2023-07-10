×
Reebok Updates Nano X3 Shoes With Sustainable Soles

Reebok, shoes, sneakers, training sneakers, training shoes, lace up shoes, mens shoes, womens shoes, unisex shoes, mens sneakers, womens sneakers, unisex sneakers
Cardi B Footwear News Cover Story
Reebok Updates Nano X3 Shoes With Sustainable Soles
Reebok Updates Nano X3 Shoes With Sustainable Soles
Cardi B Reebok FN
Reebok is taking sustainable steps forward for its latest shoe release. The athletic brand has just revealed its new Nano X3 Adventure training shoes, the most recent member of its Nano Adventure shoe family.

The $150 lace-up style features waterproof mesh uppers with 3D-molded heels and tongues — plus cushioned Floatride Fuel midsoles for added comfort. However, it isn’t just intended for the gym; the pair’s athletic silhouette is also made for exercise and activities outdoors, particularly when rainy weather strikes.

Reebok, shoes, sneakers, training sneakers, training shoes, lace up shoes, mens shoes, womens shoes, unisex shoes, mens sneakers, womens sneakers, unisex sneakers
Reebok’s Nano X3 Adventure training shoe campaign.Courtesy of Reebok

“Our goal remains the same: provide fitness enthusiasts with the best training shoe for any and all demands,” said Tal Short, Reebok’s product director, in a statement. “The Nano X3 Adventure allows athletes to take their workout outside with confidence, whether it be gravel, sticks, mud or rain, you can tackle it all.”

Currently, the pair is available in unisex sizes across its monochrome black, dark blue and beige and green colorways. Rounding out the five-hued range are two women’s size-exclusive colors: an icy blue and tonal red.

Reebok, shoes, sneakers, training sneakers, training shoes, lace up shoes, mens shoes, womens shoes, unisex shoes, mens sneakers, womens sneakers, unisex sneakers
Reebok’s unisex Nano X3 Adventure training shoes.Courtesy of Reebok

The Nano X3 Adventure style also notably features an updated base, thanks to Vibram Ecostep Recycle Eco. The material, which is made with at least 30% recycled rubber, makes up the lug tread-patterned outsoles of each shoe for an eco-friendly finish that’s stabilizing and durable.

“By adding the Vibram ECOSTEP RECYCLE EVO outsole, The Reebok Nano X3 Adventure will provide consumers with confidence in every step of their workout,” said Fabrizio Gamberini, Reebok’s global chief brand officer and president of Vibram Corporation, in a statement. “We are thrilled that Reebok has yet again, selected Vibram for their footwear, and especially for the much-revered Reebok Nano Adventure collection.”

Reebok, shoes, sneakers, training sneakers, training shoes, lace up shoes, mens shoes, womens shoes, unisex shoes, mens sneakers, womens sneakers, unisex sneakers
Reebok’s women’s Nano X3 Adventure training shoes.Courtesy of Reebok

However, this isn’t the only Nano X3 adventure news to come from Reebok. A brand statement also confirmed more colorways will be released in the future, as well.

You can currently shop Reebok’s Nano X3 Adventure shoes on the brand’s website.

