Reebok and Latin Musician Anuel AA Announce Long-Term Partnership

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok’s latest brand ambassador has just been announced: Latin rapper and musician Anuel AA.

The duo’s new relationship encompass a long-term partnership for Anuel AA across product collections, “special projects” and more, following their trio of co-branded sneaker releases together this year.

“As a lifelong fan of Reebok, becoming part of the brand is a dream come true,” said Anuel AA in a statement.

Anuel AA performs onstage in his Reebok collaboration on April 17, 2023. Courtesy of Reebok

“I have long admired Reebok’s unique designs and iconic roster of collaborators who have never shied away from writing their own rules. It’s a special feeling to know that I’m considered a member of the team and that they not only believe in me but give me the space for unbridled creative expression. I am so honored to be a part of this brand’s legacy and help shape its next chapter,” he said.

Similar sentiments are felt from Reebok’s end, as well.

Anuel AA performs onstage in his Reebok collaboration on April 17, 2023. Courtesy of Reebok

“Reebok and Anuel share a longtime mutual admiration for one another. Having the opportunity to collaborate this past season was a great indicator of what’s to come and we’re thrilled to make this partnership finally official,” said Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky in a statement. “Reebok is a brand with deep roots in music and culture, dating back to being the first sportswear brand to make a signature shoe with a hip-hop artist in the 90’s, and we’re excited to continue blazing trails in the industry with someone like Anuel, who possesses such strong individuality. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the Reebok family and looking to do some special things together.”

Prior to Anuel AA’s announcement, Reebok launched three sneaker styles with the musician through its partnership with Foot Locker. The first — which is sold out on the brand’s website, but still available on Foot Locker’s — is the $90 Anuel Classic Leather 1983 Vintage sneaker, which features paneled white, black and faintly holographic silver leather uppers atop an angled rubber sole.

Reebok’s Anuel Classic Leather 1983 Vintage sneakers. Courtesy of Reebok

The second, which is exclusive to Reebok, is the $170 Amuel Question Mid sneaker — a revamp of Reebok’s high-top Question Mid style. This pair features paneled white leather uppers in matte and quilted textures, complemented by pale blue and black piping. A set of white cord laces finish the set, as well as chunky rubber soles with blue outsole trim.

Reebok’s Amuel Question Mid sneakers.

The duo’s final shoe so far is the $120 (previously $170) Omni Zone 2 Anuel sneaker. This high-top leather style features bright red and black paneled uppers, complemented by black laces, white midsoles and thin red and black rubber outsoles.

Reebok’s Omni Zone 2 Anuel sneakers. Courtesy of Foot Locker

Reebok’s Anuel AA collaboration is the latest initiative for the brand. In recent weeks, the label has also released collaborations with labels including Pleasures, Milk Makeup, Maison Margiela and Cardi B.

In June, Reebok also debuted its “Unity by Reebok” collection for Pride Month, featuring shoes and apparel inspired by the LGBTQIA+ community.