Reebok Wants You to Stop Worrying About Getting Your Sneakers Dirty With Its ‘FOMO Is Dead’ Collection

Reebok doesn’t want you to suffer from the fear of missing out on something just because you might get your clean sneakers dirty.

The heritage athletic company’s latest collection is called “FOMO Is Dead,” featuring both footwear and apparel. The range, according to Reebok, was created “to remind sneaker enthusiasts that sneakers are meant to be lived in, not displayed on a shelf.

“FOMO Is Dead” includes multiple classic silhouettes from the brand, and according to Reebok, is an intentional departure from its pristine white sneakers. Each pair of shoes, Reebok explained, is executed with a vintage aesthetic and heritage details “to make the pieces feel pre-worn and lived in.”

One of the Reebok “FOMO Is Dead” Club C 85 colorways. Courtesy of Reebok

The collection includes multiple new-look Club C 85s, which will retail for $90 each. The shoes, according to Reebok, incorporate heritage colorways and a badge from its archive on the tongue “to spark nostalgia.” The white/burgundy and white/green looks will arrive in unisex sizing, and both the white/rose and white/blue looks will drop in women’s sizing.

It also features several iterations of the Classic Leather, all retailing for $100. The unisex looks include white/gray, white/chalk and chalk/blue, and the women’s shoes are white/rose and vintage chalk/blue. The sneakers feature soft terry lining and faded suede heel tabs.

Reebok included two colorways of the BB 4000 2 in the collection, which is its basketball shoe from 1989. The looks, which will retail for $90, will release in white/maroon and chalk/blue colorways in unisex sizing.

Rounding out the “FOMO Is Dead” range is the BB 4000 2 Mid, which will come in two colorways in unisex sizing — white/green and chalk/blue — and will retail for $100 each. Reebok said this iteration stays true to the vintage aesthetic of the original with its suede accents and a terry lining.

Reebok “FOMO Is Dead” BB 4000 2 Mid. Courtesy of Reebok

As for the apparel, Reebok will release looks in unisex and women’s sizing including the Classics Crest Short Sleeve ($35), the Classics AE Pant ($70), the Classics Y2K Baby Tee ($35) and the Classics Wide Straight Leg Pant ($65).

The Reebok “FOMO Is Dead” collection arrives July 1 via Reebok.com.