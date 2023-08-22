Reebok Teases the Return of Emmitt Smith’s ES22 Sneaker

Reebok is digging into its archives to bring back the ES22, the signature sneaker of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. The company took to Instagram today to post a vintage-style advertisement for the model along with the caption, “Returning soon…”

The ES22 debuted in 1997 as a cross-trainer featuring Hexalite cushioning hosted inside a molded EVA midsole and sitting above an outsole inspired by turf. Its profile appears noticeably similar to the Question, Allen Iverson’s first signature sneaker that hit stores a year prior, as both see the visible Hexalite units, aka VizHex, anchoring the Reebok vector logo on the upper’s midfoot.

Fanfare was high for the ES22 during its original run, as well as when it was revived in 2012. With archival models playing such a big role for all the major sneaker players today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Reebok wants to reignite the flame for the ES22. The ’90s was the golden era in signature sneakers for professional players, and Deion Sanders recently making good with Nike should usher in the return of another beloved model from the time.

Look for Reebok to drop more details on the ES22’s return soon.