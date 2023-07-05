×
Reebok Will Launch a Club C Mid II Vintage Sneaker Collaboration With Sneaker District

Reebok
Reebok’s newest sneaker collaboration is arriving this summer, courtesy of Sneaker District.

The duo’s partnership spotlights Reebok’s own Club C Mid II Vintage sneakers, a popular style within its signature Club C line. The new lace-up style — which will retail for Euros (approximately $120 USD) upon launch on July 6 — features the shoe’s signature round-toed silhouette, complete with front perforations and laces, in Reebok’s signature classic white leather.

Reebok and Sneaker District’s Club C Mid II Vintage sneakers.Courtesy of Sneaker District

Sneaker District’s version features off-white rubber soles and padded counters, complete with contrasting textured white leather on each heel. The unisex style is complete with red and blue lace eyelets, as well as black and white “SD”-embroidered tongues with a multicolored panel, for a colorfully optimistic finish.

Reebok and Sneaker District’s collaboration will be available on Sneaker District’s website on July 6.

Reebok and Sneaker District’s Club C Mid II Vintage sneakers.Courtesy of Sneaker District

Reebok has expanded its slate of collaborations in 2023. The athletic giant has recently launched co-branded sneaker drops and lines with labels including Beams, Pleasures, Kanghyuk, JJJJound and more.

This summer, the label also launched its unisex Pride 2023 collection of shoes and ready-to-wear this June, with a donation made to Whittier Street Health Center’s LGBTQ Youth Wellness Program.

