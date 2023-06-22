Reebok Is Releasing an Answer 4 With Nods to NBA Icon Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker Free Agency Period

Reebok will soon release a never-before-released colorway of the Answer 4, one of the signature shoes of NBA icon Allen Iverson.

The look — executed in a predominantly white hue with hits of purple throughout — was described by Reebok in a statement today as “an exclusive option for West Coast players testing the signature sneaker market” during the 2002-03 NBA season. The hooper who was testing the sneaker free agency market during that time was NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

The Reebok Answer 4 “Free Agency” will be available for purchase via Reebok.com on July 14 for $170.

Beyond sneaker releases, the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd, Nautica and Eddie Bauer brands — have teamed up to license smart eyewear for Reebok. The initial Reebok collection is expected to launch early in 2024 with styles for men and women.

Said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc., “Our partnership with Authentic for Reebok represents a significant step towards revolutionizing the sport eyewear segment with the convenient access to info and audio content and freedom from reliance on phone screens made possible by our Bluetooth frame technologies.”

In more Reebok news, the brand recently tapped Latin musician Anuel AA for a long-term partnership. Anuel AA’s brand ambassadorship was announced following their trio of co-branded sneaker releases together this year.

