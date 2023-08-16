Quavo’s New Air Jordan 1 is Inspired by Upcoming Album

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Quavo just unveiled a new Air Jordan collaboration that’s going to be fairly difficult for fans to get their hands on.

The Atlanta-bred rapper shared images on Instagram of his new Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration, designed in conjunction with the launch of his new album “Rocket Power,” dropping this month.

Quavo confirmed in the video that his special Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab will only be available at a pop-up event in Good Times Atlanta. The pop-up opened its doors yesterday, and it isn’t clear if the shop will remain open until the “Rocket Power” album drops on Friday.

Quavo’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab uses an all-white colorway as the base of the look, but the album’s “Rocket Power” logo is stamped on the midfoot atop the Swoosh branding There’s also a special rocket logo printed on the heel counter as well. Completing the look are the matching white midsole and a white rubber outsole. The sneaker also comes with a special “Rocket Power” card.

Another rapper that recently got his own Air Jordan 1 colorway tied to the release of his upcoming album was Travis Scott and his Air Jordan 1 Low “Utopia.” The sneaker was made exclusively for friends and family of the rapper and was given to Travis Scott’s right-hand man, Chase B.

As of now, a wider release of Quavo’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab has not yet been announced by the rapper or Jordan Brand.

