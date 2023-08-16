Quavo’s New Air Jordan 1 is Inspired by Upcoming Album

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Quavo just unveiled a new Air Jordan collaboration that’s going to be fairly difficult for fans to get their hands on.
The Atlanta-bred rapper shared images on Instagram of his new Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration, designed in conjunction with the launch of his new album “Rocket Power,” dropping this month.
Quavo confirmed in the video that his special Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab will only be available at a pop-up event in Good Times Atlanta. The pop-up opened its doors yesterday, and it isn’t clear if the shop will remain open until the “Rocket Power” album drops on Friday.
Quavo’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab uses an all-white colorway as the base of the look, but the album’s “Rocket Power” logo is stamped on the midfoot atop the Swoosh branding There’s also a special rocket logo printed on the heel counter as well. Completing the look are the matching white midsole and a white rubber outsole. The sneaker also comes with a special “Rocket Power” card.
Another rapper that recently got his own Air Jordan 1 colorway tied to the release of his upcoming album was Travis Scott and his Air Jordan 1 Low “Utopia.” The sneaker was made exclusively for friends and family of the rapper and was given to Travis Scott’s right-hand man, Chase B.
As of now, a wider release of Quavo’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Rocket Power” collab has not yet been announced by the rapper or Jordan Brand.
About the Author
Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.