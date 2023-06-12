Puma Launches New ‘ThunderCats’ Sneaker Capsule Inspired by Mumm-Ra, Panthro and More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Puma is taking another step into the “ThunderCats” universe for its latest collaboration, inspired by the hit ’80s science fiction children’s cartoon.

The three-shoe line features revamped versions of the athletic giant’s signature athletic men’s sneakers, cast in tonal hues coordinating to “ThunderCats” namesake feline-humanoid heroes and villains.

The first is the $120 RS-X T3ch “Panthro“ sneaker, a running style with a lace-up silhouette, textile and mesh uppers and thick geometrically paneled rubber outsoles. This collaboration’s version, however, elevates them with a “Panthro” colorway — “ThunderCats'” main protagonist — of dark and light blue, white, gray and black, punctuated by red accents and the signature logo of the titular ThunderCats.

Puma x “ThunderCats”’ RS-X T3ch “Panthro” sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

The second in the line, however, brings the similar RS-S-T3CH “Mumm-Ra” sneaker, a menacing twist with hues inspired by the villain Mumm-Ra. The $120 style features paneled textiles uppers with layered rubber outsoles in hues of dark maroon and blue, complete with closed toes and a lace-up front.

Puma x “ThunderCats” RS-S-T3CH “Mumm-Ra” sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

Similarly to the “Panthro” style, the set is covered in character-themed hues of dark red, maroon, navy and light blue, as well as pops of white for a futuristic contrast — plus Puma’s own namesake cat logo in red.

The collection’s final style features another RS-S-T3CH “Thundercats” sneaker, inspired by the ThunderCats themselves — Lion-O, Panthro, Cheetara, Jaga, Tygra, Bengali, WilyKat, WilyKit, Snarf, Lynx-O and Pumyra.

Puma x “ThunderCats” RS-S-T3CH “Thundercats” sneakers. Courtesy of Puma

This $120 style’s textile and mesh uppers are cast in near-ombre tones of yellow, golden yellow, orange, light gray and blue, contrasted by blue trim, black laces and red ThunderCats accents on each counter strap. For a feline spin, the pair’s tongues are printed with an abstract leopard pattern, while its orange and black rubber outsoles are covered in jagged tiger stripes.

Puma and “ThunderCats”’ sneakers will release on Puma’s website on June 14.

Puma’s “ThunderCats” collaboration marks the brand’s latest co-branded collection or product launch. Previously, the label also released collaborative sneakers, shoes and ready-to-wear lines with brands including Pleasures, Balmain, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Atmos and Perks and Mini. This year, it’s also expanded its colorful sneaker range within its ongoing collaboration with basketball star LaMello Ball.

