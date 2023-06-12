×
Exclusive: Anna Sui on Representation, Rock N' Roll and the Power of Fashion Friendships
Nature Inspires WNBA Star Breanna Stewart’s Newest Puma Signature Shoe Colorway

WNBA Breanna Stewart Puma Stewie 2 Earth
WNBA star Breanna Stewart in the Puma Stewie 2 "Earth."
Courtesy of Puma
Puma and Breanna Stewart looked to nature for the latest colorway of her Stewie 2 signature shoe.

The latest look for the WNBA star is the Stewie 2 “Earth,” a colorway Puma said was inspired by elements of nature, complete with outsoles that resemble fire, wind and water. It is the second colorway of the newest shoe in her signature shoe franchise.

WNBA Breanna Stewart Puma Stewie 2 Earth
Puma Stewie 2 “Earth.”Courtesy of Puma

The shoe features tan uppers with hits of blue and black, which sit atop tan midsoles and outsoles. Stewart’s logo appears on the tongue, and both her logo and the Puma cat branding appear on the outsoles.

What’s more, Puma said this version of the shoe was designed to be more sustainable. For instance, it was created with at least 20 percent recycled materials in the uppers.

In terms of tech, the shoe features zoned monomesh layers for support, the brand’s Pwr Tape support structures for stability, a TPU cage in the shape of its Formstrip logo for durability and its responsive Nitro cushioning compound in the midsoles.

The Puma Stewie 2 “Earth” arrives June 13 via Puma.com, the Puma mobile app and at the Puma NYC Flagship store, as well as with select retailers. Retail price is $125. Puma will also release an apparel range, which will retail for $30 to $90.

WNBA Breanna Stewart Puma Stewie 2 Earth
Puma Stewie 2 “Earth.”Courtesy of Puma
Breanna Stewart's Puma Stewie 2 'Earth' Shoe Is Inspired by Nature
