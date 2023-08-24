Puma Celebrates Porche Milestones With Two Limited Sneaker Editions

Porche is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its iconic 911 sports car and the seventh installment of the Rennsport Reunion, the world’s largest gathering of Porsche fans which will start on Sept. 28. With so much to celebrate, Porche teamed up with Puma to bring audiences two limited-edition footwear sneaker editions, worthy of wear on the race track.

The first one is the Porsche 60Y 911 Retro Sneaker, which embodies the past Porche’s 911 model in a classical narrow silhouette featuring suede uppers inspired by the 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.5. The sneaker is cast in a light blue color scheme in reference to the historic vehicle’s exterior, along with red contrasting stitching and lace-up closures.

Porsche 60Y 911 Retro Sneaker Porsche

The starting number 56 is applied to the tongues. Only 1,972 pairs of these sneakers were made, in reference to Porsche’s 911 S 2.5’s birth year.

Their Porsche 60Y 911 Heritage sneaker celebrates the current Porsche 911 S/T. Cast in a sporty leather silhouette, the sneaker features a gray hue derived from the anniversary car’s exterior color and a cognac-brown tone on the lining, reminiscent of the car’s lush interior.

Porsche 60Y 911 Heritage Sneaker Porsche

Additionally, the footwear displays the starting number 63 on the heel in reference to the Porsche 911’s birth year. The tongue of the heritage style features a print mimicking the look of the vehicle’s seats. Only 1,963 pairs of the Heritage style were made, also in reference to the vehicle’s year of conception.

Aptly named the Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech, the second collaborative athletic sneaker edition captures the thrill of the race into a streetwear-inspired silhouette.

“Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech” in black. Puma

The footwear features exclusive Porsche Rennsport Reunion branding on the tongue, insole and shoe box, along with a checkered flag design toward the heel that harkens to Porsche’s racing legacy. The sneaker features colorful accents in red and blue, adding a touch of vibrancy, while the finish line symbols in the Rennsport Reunion logo decorate the tongues. The Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech comes in either white or black.

“Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech” in white. Puma

The ‘Rennsport Reunion 7 – Mirage Sport Tech” sneakers are now available at the official Porsche Design Online Store and Porsche Design stores for a retail price of $150. The Porsche Heritage and Retro Sneakers will be available for online order starting Sept. 6 at Shop.Porsche.com at a retail price of $160.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

