Puma Thinks Pink With Pleasures for New Y2K-Inspired Velophasis Sneakers

Reebok x Pleasures' Overdyed Velophasis sneaker campaign.
Courtesy of Puma.
Puma’s latest partnership is none other than Pleasures.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and athletic giant have joined forces in a new ongoing collaboration under Puma’s Sportstyle division, kicking off this month with their first shoe: a co-branded version of Puma’s Velophasis sneaker, which first debuted in January.

“This is the start of a beautiful relationship. Puma has such cool history, we can’t wait to bring the Pleasures aesthetic into a new world,” said Pleasures co-founder Alex James in a statement.

Reebok x Pleasures’ Overdyed Velophasis sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Puma

Pleasures’ take on the style, deemed the Overdyed Velophsis, includes its signature mix of synthetic leather and mesh across its uppers, complemented by translucent molded TPU overlay, ridged rubber outsoles and comfort-focused cushioned heels and sockliners.

The pair earns a burst of vibrant color from bright pink, purple and maroon uppers — particularly its overdyed purple outsoles, which create a pre-worn, DIY appearance. Stamped black Pleasures logos finish the pair with a sharp accent.

Reebok x Pleasures’ Overdyed Velophasis sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Puma.

“We are excited to work with Pleasures, and to share and mix each of our perspectives and points of view,” said Sarah Mayer, PumaSportstyle’s head of product line management. “We love Pleasures’ ability to bring in varied references and touchpoints. With this new collaboration, the Velophasis gets a completely fresh look and feel with this DIY-inspired overdyeing effect.”

Reebok x Pleasures’ Overdyed Velophasis sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Puma
Reebok x Pleasures’ Overdyed Velophasis sneaker campaign.Courtesy of Puma

Puma and Pleasures’ Overdyed Velophasis sneakers will release on Pleasures and Puma’s websites, Puma’s flagship stores and select retailers on June 24, with pre-sales beginning on June 21 in Pleasures’ showroom at Paris Fashion Week. The duo have also teased their ongoing partnership with “more to come” this year.

Puma’s Pleasures collaboration follows its ongoing slate of co-branded shoe launches this year, which have included Balmain, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Atmos and Perks and Mini. The moment also marks Pleasures’ latest shoe collaboration, following its sneaker launch with Reebok this spring.

