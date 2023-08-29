LaMelo Ball Collaborates With Himself on the Puma MB.03 “LaFrance”

LaMelo Ball‘s third signature sneaker is a getting a collaboration with LaMelo Ball’s lifestyle brand.

The Puma MB.03 “LaFrancé” is the meta linkup with the label of the same name. It’ll also be the first version of his third shoe to go on sale to the general public, as the MB.03’s debut “GutterMelo” colorway was only made available to owners of a coordinating NFT.

This Melo x Melo affair sees the MB.03 adopt all-over fleur-de-lis graphics as part of a tonal green colorway. Neon green makes up the majority of the upper, while an outsole that seems to drip upward in defiance of gravity, along with the mesh portions visible beneath claw mark cut-outs,” appear in a yellower shade. A more mint green then makes up the midsole, while tongue branding that includes “LF” marks for LaFrancé appear in gold.

“I am excited to bring my two worlds together, Puma and LaFrancé,” Ball said in a press release. “This will be a rare, exclusive collection to my fans. With the idea that you’re one of one forever. These pieces are perfect for on and off the court style.”

Puma still hasn’t given the MB.03 the full rollout treatment along with all the tech specs, but we do know it packs a Nitro Infused foam midsole for responsiveness.

The Puma MB.03 “LaFrancé” is slated to release alongside a range of apparel Sept. 14 through Puma’s website, mobile app, and New York City flagship store. LaFrancé’s website, as well as Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker, will also get stock. Pricing for the whole collection runs from $40 to $125.