Puma Is Bringing Back LaMelo Ball’s MB.01 and MB.02 Low in Team Colorways

LaMelo Ball and his MB line have been the biggest success story of Puma‘s return to basketball. The star point guard just received his third signature model, but Puma is running back his first two sneakers in team-friendly colorways.

The MB.01 and MB.02 Low are each getting all-blue and all-red colorways known as team banks, which refers to color arrangements that easily match uniforms at various levels of the game. Two-tone and three-tone treatments ensures this is no boring affair, though, as the blue pairs mix “Blazing Blue” and “Royal Sapphire” and the red “Intense Red,” “For All Time Red,” and “Carnation Pink.”

Dynamic wing motifs and an accessible price point have worked together with Ball’s star power to make his MB sneakers hits among hoopers. Along with the return of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line, Puma’s CEO said the company will focus on performance models this fall. With three concurrent models being made available in the same time window, a rarity so early on in a player’s signature line, it’s clear just how much Ball means to Puma.

Look for the blue and red team bank colorways for the MB.01 and MB.02 Low to release Sept. 1 through Puma’s website. Each of the four sneakers will be priced at $125.