×
Read Next: Lily Allen Goes Sheer With Sparkling Clear Louboutins at Apollo Theatre for ‘The Pillowman’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Puma Is Bringing Back LaMelo Ball’s MB.01 and MB.02 Low in Team Colorways

Puma LaMelo Ball Sneakers, MB.01 Team Red
The Puma MB.01 in "Team Red."
Image Courtesy of Puma
Share

LaMelo Ball and his MB line have been the biggest success story of Puma‘s return to basketball. The star point guard just received his third signature model, but Puma is running back his first two sneakers in team-friendly colorways.

The MB.01 and MB.02 Low are each getting all-blue and all-red colorways known as team banks, which refers to color arrangements that easily match uniforms at various levels of the game. Two-tone and three-tone treatments ensures this is no boring affair, though, as the blue pairs mix “Blazing Blue” and “Royal Sapphire” and the red “Intense Red,” “For All Time Red,” and “Carnation Pink.”

Dynamic wing motifs and an accessible price point have worked together with Ball’s star power to make his MB sneakers hits among hoopers. Along with the return of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma line, Puma’s CEO said the company will focus on performance models this fall. With three concurrent models being made available in the same time window, a rarity so early on in a player’s signature line, it’s clear just how much Ball means to Puma.

Look for the blue and red team bank colorways for the MB.01 and MB.02 Low to release Sept. 1 through Puma’s website. Each of the four sneakers will be priced at $125.

Puma LaMelo Ball Sneakers, MB.01 Team Blue
Puma LaMelo Ball Sneakers, MB.02 Team Red
Puma LaMelo Ball Sneakers, MB.02 Team Blue
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.01 and MB.02 Will Return in Team Red and Blue
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad