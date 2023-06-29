LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 ‘Fade’ Sneaker Is Releasing Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new Charlotte Hornets-themed iteration of NBA star LaMelo Ball’s Puma MB.02 sneaker is releasing soon.

Following the release of the cereal-inspired MB.02 Lo “LaMel-O’s” colorway this month, German sportswear giant announced via its launch calendar that it will deliver a new “Fade” iteration of Ball’s second signature basketball shoe in July.

The latest Puma MB.02 “Fade” colorway will once again wear a Hornets-inspired color scheme, donning a two-tone teal and purple makeup predominantly on the mid-top upper. The heel counter also features a comb-inspired graphic as a nod to the Hornets while a silver panel appears toward the heel. Completing the look is a teal and purple Nitro foam midsole while a white rubber outsole appears below.

“The second signature shoe. The follow up. The MB.02. This version is just as disruptive as the first, just as bold, and just as Melo. It has a Nitro Infused midsole that takes you high above the rim, a non-slip rubber outsole to help you cut to the basket, and a whole load of flair that makes you stand out even more on the court. It’s Melo in shoe form. And it’s still Not From Here,” Puma wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Puma MB.02 “Fade” will be released on July 7 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. The sneaker will come with a $130 price tag.

In related Puma MB news, the sportswear brand has unveiled the MB.03, which is scheduled to launch in July.

