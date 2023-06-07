×
Read Next: ThredUp & ‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Team Up to Sell Pieces From Her Closet
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Puma Launches LaMelo Ball’s MB.03 ‘GutterMelo’ NFT Sneakers

Puma, LaMelo Ball, basketball, sneakers, collaborations, basketball sneakers, shoes, mens shoes, NFT, NFTs, launches, Digital launches
Puma and LaMelo Ball's MB.03 sneakers.
Courtesy of Puma
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Puma is going digital with LaMelo Ball.

The athletic brand and the Charlotte Hornets point guard have continued their ongoing collaboration with Ball’s new limited-edition NFT, which is also tied to his newest Puma sneaker launch. The style, dubbed the MB.03 “GutterMelo,” features a teal mesh base overlaid with red, blue and green abstract printed paneling, complemented with whirled light blue rubber outsoles, Nitro foam midsoles, vibrant red collars and matching laces. In NFT form, the sneaker is rendered by NFT collectible company Gutter Cat Gang in a digital format that can be viewed from all sides on Web3 marketplace OpenSea.

Puma, LaMelo Ball, basketball, sneakers, collaborations, basketball sneakers, shoes, mens shoes, NFT, NFTs, launches, Digital launches
Puma and LaMelo Ball’s MB.03 NFT.Courtesy of Puma

For the shoe’s launch on June 29, OpenSea will feature the MB.03 for purchase with Ethereum (ETH) software, a credit or debit card. Aside from just being an NFT, however, the piece — which retails for $175 — also serves as a ticket for shoppers to claim the physical shoes between July 18 to August 20. Following the one-month period, the shoes will no longer be available to buy in-person.

Puma, LaMelo Ball, basketball, sneakers, collaborations, basketball sneakers, shoes, mens shoes, NFT, NFTs, launches, Digital launches
Puma and LaMelo Ball’s MB.03 sneakers.Courtesy of Puma

The MB.03 shoe is also the latest in Ball’s signature shoe franchise, with more styles — and NFT’s — teased for an expansion in the fall.

Puma, LaMelo Ball, basketball, sneakers, collaborations, basketball sneakers, shoes, mens shoes, NFT, NFTs, launches, Digital launches
Puma and LaMelo Ball’s MB.03 sneakers.Courtesy of Puma

Ball’s MB.03 “GutterMelo” NFT will launch on OpenSea on June 29.

Puma’s MB.03 sneaker launch follows its ongoing slate of co-branded shoe launches this year, which have included collaborations with Pleasures, Balmain, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Atmos and Perks and Mini. The moment also makes the brand the latest to venture into the NFT space, alongside labels including Prada, Renault, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Ferragamo and Karl Lagerfeld.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Puma x LaMelo Ball Launch MB.03 'GutterMelo' NFT Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

SEC’s Crypto Lawsuit Ensnares Jimmy Butler
SEC’s Crypto Lawsuit Ensnares Jimmy Butler
Canada Wildfires Cloud Fashion Capital, Designers Voice Climate Concerns
wwd
Canada Wildfires Cloud Fashion Capital, Designers Voice Climate Concerns
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie
Just Launched: Inside the Summer Issue
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Just Launched: Inside the Summer Issue
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad