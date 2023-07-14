Puma Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With the ‘Mixtape’ Collection

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Puma launched today its nostalgic “Mixtape” collection. The range was created in partnership with Roc Nation, Paper Planes co-founder Emory Jones and footwear designer Alexander John.
The collection, which also includes apparel, ranges in price from $35 to $130 and pays homage to the ever-important mixtape, a popular form of recorded music including a compilation of songs. Arguably the star of the collection is Puma’s RS-XL, which takes design inspiration from three thematic mixtape formats including cassettes, CDs and playlists.
An instant classic, the RS-XL “Disc” is inspired by the mixtape medium that fueled the hip-hop scene, featuring a yellow and cream colorway and loads of disc motifs on the uppers including “skip” and “search” buttons.
Going old school, the RS-XL “Cassette Tape” is a retro take on the DIY medium. The style is ready to play in a gray, white and red colorway, and comes equipped with wind-up cassette spools encapsulated in see-through paneling along with graphic printed uppers. In a similar vein, the Future Rider “Cassette Tape” and Suede “Cassette Tape” sneakers feature cassette tape references likened to their RS-XL counterpart along with whimsical cassette tape charms.
The RS-XL “Playlist” encapsulates the feeling of crafting the perfect playlist in shade of white and blue. The sneakers include details from the digital age of music like scroll wheels and a download button.
Additionally, each shoe features an “LGT Tag,” an NFC-powered chip created by “phygital” product provider Legitimate, that scans to unlock a digital portal featuring exclusive content, weekly mixtape drops and unfettered access to life behind-the-scenes as a Roc Nation artist. In order to unlock each feature, users must tap their phone to the tongue of the RS-XL sneaker.
“This collaboration is the first time in history that brands of this caliber are leveraging next-generation technology to do more than just sell a product; collectively, we’re helping tell a story, elevate creators’ voices, and celebrate a movement that has captivated the world for half a century. We’re proud to be on the forefront of the intersection between culture and technology in such a meaningful way — and we’re just getting started,” Legitimate founder and CEO Calvin Chan said in a statement.
The collection is launching alongside a coordinating apparel pack that includes jackets, tees and shorts with bold graphics all inspired by a deep appreciation for music.
Puma’s Mixtape collection is available on today exclusively online and in-store at Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Champs Sports Canada.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
