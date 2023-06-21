Puma Golf Collaborates With Duvin Designs and Rickie Fowler to Create a Beach-Ready Capsule Collection

Puma Golf has introduced the second installment of “Purveyors of Leisure,” their collaboration with PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler and beachwear brand Duvin Designs.

Inspired by vibrant 1980s photos of Hobie Cat sailboats, the resulting capsule collection includes five pieces ranging from beach-worthy apparel to sporty footwear retailing at $35 to $150. The collection follows the triad’s previous collection in 2022, which sold out in mere minutes.

Puma Golf x Duvin Designs x Rickie Fowler GS Fast Golf signature shoes. Puma

The standout item in the collection is their waterproof signature GS Fast Golf shoes, which feature details like flexible and durable microfiber leather and TPU skin seam-sealed uppers. Other features of the golf sneaker include soft-foam sockliners with colorful cobranding and Fusionfame midsoles.

The footwear is crafted of multiple pastel colors including playful greens, sunset orange, eye-catching pink and deep oceanic blues.

Puma Golf x Duvin Designs x Rickie Fowler GS Fast Golf signature shoes.

The collection also includes a breezy sailing polo with an eye-catching tropical print, featuring a pastel palm tree and sailboat motifs, and leisure shorts made of a moisture-wicking breathable vented fabric with drawstring closures.

Puma Golf x Duvin Designs x Rickie Fowler collection. Puma

Fowler is one of the golf world’s most celebrated athletes. The athlete grew up playing golf with his now collaborator and Duvin’s co-founder, Shaun O’Meara.

Similar to Fowler, O’Meara is no stranger to competing against PGA professionals. His father, Mark O’Meara, is a two-time Major winner and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Through a mutual love of golf and a commitment to craftsmanship, they developed a strong friendship, which has led to the fabrication of their two latest collaborations.

The “Purveyors of Leisure” capsule collection is available for purchase now exclusively on PumaGolf.com and DuvinDesign.com.

