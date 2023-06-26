Puma Pairs Golf and Basketball Style to Create Its ‘In the Rough’ Collection of Shoes and Apparel

If you’re a fan of both golf and basketball, Puma has a new collection for you.

Puma Golf has released a new range that was created with Puma Hoops, which the German athletic giant said was inspired by the love of the two games. Puma said the collection, dubbed “In the Rough,” is “rooted in street culture with an expression of toughness and grit” and is designed with “elevated golf style that can be worn both on and off the course.” For “In the Rough,” Puma reimagined its cat logo and stylized the collection’s name in a “retro, street-style font.”

Selections from the Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” collection. Courtesy of Puma

“We’re excited to work with the Puma Hoops team to develop the In the Rough collection,” Puma Golf marketing director Mike Diaz said in a statement. “The line does an incredible job of combining sport culture through a golf and basketball lens.”

The collection includes apparel for men such as polo shirts, wind vests, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and more, as well as hats and visors. For women, the range features a golf dress and a racerback polo.

And yes, the collection also includes footwear. For the range, Puma created basketball-style golf shoes — specifically, a course-ready version of the Slipstream.

The Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” collection is available now via Pumagolf.com. Prices of the items in the collection ranges from $35 to $150.

The limited-edition Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” Slipstream G shoe. Courtesy of Puma