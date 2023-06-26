×
Read Next: Kendall Jenner Walks the Jacquemus Runway in Cloud Minidress & Square-Toe Mules for Spring 2024 ‘Le Chouchou’ Show in Versailles
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Puma Pairs Golf and Basketball Style to Create Its ‘In the Rough’ Collection of Shoes and Apparel

Puma Golf Hoops In the Rough
Selections from the Puma Golf x Puma Hoops "In the Rough" collection.
Courtesy of Puma
Share

If you’re a fan of both golf and basketball, Puma has a new collection for you.

Puma Golf has released a new range that was created with Puma Hoops, which the German athletic giant said was inspired by the love of the two games. Puma said the collection, dubbed “In the Rough,” is “rooted in street culture with an expression of toughness and grit” and is designed with “elevated golf style that can be worn both on and off the course.” For “In the Rough,” Puma reimagined its cat logo and stylized the collection’s name in a “retro, street-style font.”

Puma Golf Hoops In the Rough
Selections from the Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” collection.Courtesy of Puma

“We’re excited to work with the Puma Hoops team to develop the In the Rough collection,” Puma Golf marketing director Mike Diaz said in a statement. “The line does an incredible job of combining sport culture through a golf and basketball lens.”

The collection includes apparel for men such as polo shirts, wind vests, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and more, as well as hats and visors. For women, the range features a golf dress and a racerback polo.

And yes, the collection also includes footwear. For the range, Puma created basketball-style golf shoes — specifically, a course-ready version of the Slipstream.

The Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” collection is available now via Pumagolf.com. Prices of the items in the collection ranges from $35 to $150.

Puma Golf Hoops In the Rough Slipstream G shoe
The limited-edition Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” Slipstream G shoe.Courtesy of Puma
Puma Golf Hoops In the Rough
The Puma Golf x Puma Hoops “In the Rough” collection.Courtesy of Puma
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Puma Pairs Golf and Basketball to Create 'In the Rough' Collection
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad