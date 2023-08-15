Psudo Launches an Even More Sustainable Sneaker Line in Partnership With Blumaka

Sustainable sneaker brand Psudo has launched a new category of shoe styles. Called Psudo blu, the accessible collection is made in partnership with Blumaka, an insoles and outsoles manufacturer.

What sets Blumaka apart from others is its manufacturing process that uses up to 85% recycled content by volume for its product, which is what caught Psudo founder Michael Rich’s attention. Plus, Blumaka use 4 grams of water per pair, which they cite as a 99% reduction compared to traditional manufacturing.

While Psudo’s core line is made in the U.S. at its 5,000-sq.-ft factory in Vernon, Calif., the blu collection will be produced near-shore in El Salvador at Blumaka’s solar-powered factory.

“I was interested in a bigger recycled story for our company. We want to try and do as much as we can and we’re going toward where the technology is,” Rich told FN. “It’s a bigger eco-friendly story, and we have a goal of becoming a circular company. Here’s an opportunity for us to eventually be able to take our sneakers back, and with Blumaka, grind them up and put them into new products.”

Psudo blu launches with a new construction as seen in a skater style slip-on — also designed with the brand’s signature American-made 75% recycled water bottle fabric — as well as a mule style sneaker.

Psudo blu styles retail for $94. Courtesy of Psudo

Rich wanted to offer a more affordable option to consumers with the Psudo blu line as styles are available for $94, compared to the $130 made-in-USA collection.

“We’re committed to our domestic manufacturing. We love being able to make our sneakers in the United States. We’re very proud of our team and how we take care of our employees, it’s very important to us, and we’ll always do that. But, that comes at at a higher cost. We feel like there’s an opportunity at that next price range down and telling the same comfort story, but at a lower price. And this is that response to that,” said Rich.

Rich, along with his wife Kortney, started the company in 2020 after a long career in the footwear industry working on the product side of the business for brands such as Skechers, Steve Madden and Reebok. Having launched direct-to-consumer, the brand has since gained traction with wholesale partners.

“By opening our own facility, it gave us the ability to scale,” he added, noting key retail partners such as Dillard’s, which will launch for spring ’24, and independents such as Chiappetta Shoes in Wisconsin.

Next up, Psudo is focused on expanding its wholesale strategy and it has plans to launch a third shoe construction with a possible sandal silhouette in 2024.